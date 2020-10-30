Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court appeals to constitutional courts of other countries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:34)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court appealed to the constitutional courts of other countries due to terrorist attacks by the Armenian military-political leadership on the Azerbaijani city of Barda on October 27 and 28, 2020, Trend reports referring to the court.

The Armenian Armed Forces, grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime, are subjecting densely populated areas, civilian facilities, including private and apartment buildings, private farms, to artillery and missile attacks.

In an appeal to the constitutional courts of other countries, the Azerbaijani Constitutional Court calls for condemnation of the inhuman crimes and cruel aggressive policy of the Armenian government towards the Azerbaijani civilians.

The Armenian Armed Forces fired two 9M525 type missiles with 9N235 cluster warhead, which contained 72 fragmentation warheads, a total of 144 fragmentation warheads, at a busy area of Barda city, using Smerch multiple rocket launchers on October 28, 2020 at about 13:00 (GMT+4).

As a result, 21 people, including 5 women, died, 70 people, including 8 children and 15 women, were wounded.

Moreover, more than 30 civilian infrastructure facilities, more than 20 private houses and 22 vehicles were greatly damaged as a result of missile attacks.

Some 91 civilians have died as a result of shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian Armed Forces since September 27.

Some 400 civilians were wounded as a result of Armenia’s provocations.