Franck Muller founder engaged in illegal gold exploration in occupied territories of Azerbaijan – top official
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30
By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:
Founder of Franck Muller watches is engaged in illegal gold exploration in occupied Kalbajar and Vejnali village of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.
"Vartan Sermakes, founder of Franck Muller watches engaged in illegal gold exploration in occupied Kalbajar and Vejnali village of Azerbaijan.Vejnali village, this its gold mines libarated from occupation. We will have more facts on the ground to pursue legal case against Sermakes," he wrote.
