Our response was harsh, but Armenia deserved it - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

Our response was harsh, but they [Armenia] deserved it, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to German ARD TV channel, Trend reports.

“We had these drones from Israel already for many years and by the way, some of them were used in 2016 during Armenian another provocation which launched in the liberation of the part of the occupied territories. But that clash lasted for several days because Armenia stopped. And if they stopped this time, we would have stopped also. But they did not. They wanted to make a big damage. They started to shell the cities which situated far beyond the line of contact. And we had many victims among civilians so far- 69. So we had to defend ourselves, defend our people and to respond. So our response was harsh, but they deserved it,” the head of state said.