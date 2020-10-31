We liberate territories not with bombs, we liberate territories with our fighters which take one village, one city after another - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

We liberate the territories not with bombs. We liberate the territories with our fighters which take one village after another, one city after another, raise the Azerbaijani flag, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to German ARD TV channel, Trend reports.

“The fact that we sign or don’t sign any kind of convention doesn’t mean that we are using it or not. We have enough ammunition. We have modern weapons and we demonstrate it on the battlefield. And what we do, we liberate the territories not with bombs. We liberate the territories with our fighters which take one village after another, one city after another, raise the Azerbaijani flag. So, that’s how it is done,” the head of state said.