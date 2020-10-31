I’ve been asking question where has Armenia the money from to do this war for month, no answer - President Aliyev

Politics 31 October 2020 21:54 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

No answer. I’ve been asking this question for a month, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to German ARD TV channel, Trend reports.

Commenting on “Two days ago, I heard you in the radio asking the question where has Armenia the money from to do this war? What is the answer?” the head of state said: “No answer. I’ve been asking this question for a month. We made a preliminary calculations. If I had an answer I would not have asked. If I am still asking, it means that I did not get an answer. We made a preliminary calculation about minimum, by the way, I did not disclose all of what we have destroyed. That will come. 2.7 billion dollars, cost of the ammunition which we destroyed and which we took as a trophy. Where the money comes from? Armenia is a poor country, its budget is less than 2 billion dollars. Its foreign debt is 8 billion dollars.”

