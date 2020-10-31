Armenia's attacks on civilians should be perceived as war crimes against humanity - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.31

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Armenia's attacks on the civilian population must be perceived as war crimes against humanity, said the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva, Trend reports on Saturday.

According to her, until now, Azerbaijan has said using all international platforms that the its territories are occupied and Armenia's activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan pose a threat to the entire region.

Abdullayeva noted that to date Armenia has grossly violated three agreements on the humanitarian ceasefire.

"During yesterday's talks in Geneva, a call was voiced for the establishment of a new humanitarian ceasefire. However, it is obvious that Armenia would not comply with this," Abdullayeva said.