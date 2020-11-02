Azerbaijan writing history in Karabakh conflict – former Turkish PM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:34)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan is writing history in this war [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], Former Prime Minister, and former Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Binali Yildirim, who is on a visit to Baku, said, Trend reports on Nov. 2.

Expressing gratification with the organizing of the visit to fraternal Azerbaijan, Yildirim wished success to the Azerbaijani people, who are waging a great struggle, liberating their lands from occupation.

Yildirim expressed condolences to the relatives of the killed military personnel and civilians and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

While reminding that this problem has not been solved for 30 years, Yildirim stressed that over the years Armenia continued to occupy 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands.

“Turkey has always been a supporter of the liberation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region from the Armenian occupation and the return of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced people to their lands,” the former prime minister said. “The talks which were held on these issues up till now were futile.”

“Unfortunately, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group did not take any steps, let the situation take its course for the problem to be forgotten,” the former prime minister said. “As a result, Azerbaijan started a just war for the liberation of its lands and during this war, Azerbaijan is writing history.”

Yildirim stressed that the Turkish people have always supported Azerbaijan, reminding the support of the Caucasian Islamic Army rendered 102 years ago under the leadership of Nuri Pasha.

The former prime minister stated that Turkey will always be close to Azerbaijan.

Yildirim also added that he highly appreciates the support of the Azerbaijani people in connection with the earthquake in Turkey’s Izmir city.