Armenian side spreads false information again - Azerbaijan's MoD

Politics 3 November 2020 09:47 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.3

Trend:

The information spread by the Armenian media about alleged firing of the civilians living in the cities of Shusha and Khojavend by Azerbaijani army since the morning is false, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Nov.3.

"We once again declare that Azerbaijani army doesn’t shoot at the civilian population and infrastructure," said the ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Despite the fact that so far the parties have reached an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire three times, Armenia continues to violate this agreement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

