Azerbaijani president's aide talks suppression of Armenian military provocations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.3

Trend:

Azerbaijani army suppresses provocations of the Armenian Armed Forces in various directions of the front, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Trend reports on Nov.3.

Hajiyev stressed that the international community's support to Azerbaijan in restoring territorial integrity is the result of long-term activities carried out by Azerbaijan in the field of foreign policy.

According to him, the Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, continues consistent steps to restore the territorial integrity of the country.

"The Armenians are still committing military provocations, but the Azerbaijani army suppresses provocations in all directions of the front," added the president’s assistant.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Despite the fact that so far the parties have reached an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire three times, Armenia continues to violate this agreement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.