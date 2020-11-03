Militarization level in Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani lands - one of highest in world - president's aide

Politics 3 November 2020 16:32 (UTC+04:00)
Militarization level in Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani lands - one of highest in world - president's aide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

The level of militarization in the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia is one of the highest in the world, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

“If to trace the density of the shelling and consider the number of weapons deployed by Armenia in the occupied lands, it can be seen that there is no second such militarized place in the world,” said the president’s aide.

Hajiyev stressed that the Armenian side, in violation of international law, deployed a colossal amount of weapons in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

