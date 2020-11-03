Armenia again spreads provocative info about attacks on mosque in Shusha - president's aide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Armenia claims that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces allegedly fired at the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

The assistant to the Azerbaijani president said that Armenia is trying to spread disinformation in this way.

“There is no religious conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan don’t fire on civilian facilities. The Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque is a historical monument of Azerbaijan, it is extremely important for us. The disseminated information is another provocation of Armenia,” added Hajiyev.