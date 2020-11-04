Reconciliation is not going to be easy, and it will require a lot of effort - top Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Reconciliation is not going to be easy, and it will require a lot of effort, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

"Reconciliation is not going to be easy, and it will require a lot of effort. But we are ready to bring investments/our soft power to Karabakh. Azerbaijan is multi-cultural society - Armenians living elsewhere in our country with no problems at all," he wrote.