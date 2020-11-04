Armenia always want to present themselves as people who always suffering, crying, needing help - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

They [Armenia] always want to present themselves as the people who always suffering, always crying always needing help, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Italian La Repubblica newspaper, Trend reports.

“And today look, he calls President Putin 5 times a day. He calls President Macron maybe less, but still. He calls everyone. He calls European leaders. He asks for recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh not understanding that there is a unified position of the European Union on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Therefore, he tries to use every fake method in order to get some support. Therefore, it is absolutely wrong. And as I said, and I am responsible for what I am saying, those Armenians who live in Nagorno-Karabakh can be sure that their security will be provided,” the head of state said.