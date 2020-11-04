Armenian troops launch phosphorus bomb on Azerbaijan’s Tartar (PHOTO)

Tartar, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces used white phosphorus munitions against the civilians of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district prohibited upon the international conventions, an employee of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Madat Mammadov told Trend on Nov. 4.

“Fortunately, the shells fired at Sekhlebad village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district did not explode,” Mammadov added. "Proceeding from the information received via hotline 102 at 12:00 (GMT+4) on Nov. 4, the territory was explored, one unexploded shell with white phosphorus was found. The 122-mm shell contains 3.8 kg of white phosphorus. It did not explode due to a defective fuse. The shell was neutralized on the spot."

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.