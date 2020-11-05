Today we are in active phase of de-occupation of other districts which have been under occupation - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Today we are in an active phase of de-occupation of other districts which have been under occupation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Spanish EFE news agency, Trend reports.

“Actually 4 of the 5 occupied districts have already been liberated, either completely or partially. Today we are in an active phase of de-occupation of other districts which have been under occupation. And as I said, we implement the UN Security Council resolutions, and by the way we implement part of the basic principles. Because the basic principles for settlement which have been proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group actually demanded the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, Armenia was not willing to do it voluntarily. Therefore, we had to force them to do it,” the head of state said.