We will fight until end if Armenia does not make commitment that they will withdraw from occupied territories - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

We will fight until the end if Armenia does not make a commitment that they will withdraw from occupied territories, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the BBC News, Trend reports.

“Our position was very clear from the very beginning. We are ready and are still ready to stop any time when the Armenian side will commit itself to the withdrawal from the occupied territories. I am saying this from the very beginning of the war that if the Armenian prime minister publicly will make a commitment that they will leave the occupied territories we will stop. But so far it’s already forty days and there is no sign of him to say this,” the head of state said.

“We will fight until the end if Armenia does not make a commitment that they will withdraw from occupied territories. I think Armenia is making a big mistake because if they listened to us from the very beginning the war would have stopped a long time ago, and we would have been already on the negotiation table,” Azerbaijani president said.