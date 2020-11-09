Former President of Latvia congratulates President Aliyev on regaining Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former President of Latvia, Co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear President Aliyev,

Congratulations to you and the Azeri people about regaining Shusha. Hopefully the whole Karabakh territory will soon be liberated from occupation," the letter said.