This war showed whole world how great Azerbaijani people are - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

We have demonstrated our strength on the battlefield, politically, in any format, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation on Nov. 10, Trend reports.

“We showed our independence. The day will come, and some issues will probably be revealed that could not be revealed during the war. Perhaps I can also clarify some issues. Then everyone will see what ordeals we had to overcome, how much pressure we came under. We can say that they routinely told us to stop, stop, stop! But we went forward because I felt the support of the people, I saw their confidence in me. Nothing could stop me because I knew we were right. We are restoring our territorial integrity, returning our lands,” the head of state said.

“This war showed the whole world how great the Azerbaijani people are – the unconquered people, the people with iron resolve, the victorious people, our victorious army! We are proud of our people, our army!” Azerbaijani president said.