Joint ceasefire monitoring center is new format of cooperation in region - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

Today, during a conversation with my dear brother, we also exchanged views on the activities of the Turkish-Russian joint ceasefire monitoring center. I think this is a very important step. This is a new format of cooperation in the region, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Director of National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

“We have always wanted Turkey and Russia to play an equal role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and we have achieved this. We will talk about the future activities of this center with you and with our Russian colleagues in order to establish this center as soon as possible. Because there is already a timetable for the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from our lands. By the end of this month, they must withdraw from all our lands that are still under occupation. Therefore, the establishment of this center in a short period of time is of great benefit. Welcome, welcome to your home,” the head of state said.