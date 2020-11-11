Russia and Turkey sign memorandum on establishment of ceasefire center in Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
Trend:
A memorandum on the establishment of a joint Russian-Turkish center to control the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh was signed following the results of videoconference talks between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Following the talks, a memorandum was signed on the establishment of a joint center to control the ceasefire and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Russian Defense Ministry said. The memorandum defined the tasks and principles of the joint monitoring center.
Latest
OIC expresses deep concern about condition of historical monuments in and around Nagorno-Karabakh that are integral part of Islamic heritage
Turkey's political and moral support played a huge role in achieving this victory - President Aliyev
Special steps will be taken to provide jobs for our servicemen, our heroic and wounded servicemen - President Aliyev
Relatives of those killed in the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments and houses - President of Azerbaijan
Restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is based on just position, int'l law - Pakistani Youth leader
Relatively stable earnings from electricity segment to soften negative impact of pandemic in Georgia - S&P Global
Paris cannot adequately and objectively assess situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region – Israeli political analyst