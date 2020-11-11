Russia and Turkey sign memorandum on establishment of ceasefire center in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

A memorandum on the establishment of a joint Russian-Turkish center to control the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh was signed following the results of videoconference talks between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Following the talks, a memorandum was signed on the establishment of a joint center to control the ceasefire and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Russian Defense Ministry said. The memorandum defined the tasks and principles of the joint monitoring center.