Azerbaijan teaches historical lesson to Armenia - Trend's chief editor tells Orient News (VIDEO)

Politics 13 November 2020 17:19 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13

Trend:

Trend News Agency continuously informs the world community about the events taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh, Trend reports.

Chief editor of Trend News Agency, Rufiz Hafizoglu, in an interview with Dubai's Orient News, said that Azerbaijan has taught a historical lesson to Armenia.

Hafizoglu noted that the whole world, including the Armenians themselves, believed in the lies of the Armenian authorities about the invincibility of their army.

