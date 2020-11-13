Azerbaijan teaches historical lesson to Armenia - Trend's chief editor tells Orient News (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13
Trend:
Trend News Agency continuously informs the world community about the events taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh, Trend reports.
Chief editor of Trend News Agency, Rufiz Hafizoglu, in an interview with Dubai's Orient News, said that Azerbaijan has taught a historical lesson to Armenia.
Hafizoglu noted that the whole world, including the Armenians themselves, believed in the lies of the Armenian authorities about the invincibility of their army.
