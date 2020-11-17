Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs exchange views on various issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

The telephone conversation between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was held on Nov. 16, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region, including the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral statement, a number of issues arising from the statement, as well as the solution of humanitarian issues.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.