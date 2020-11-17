Scale of Armenian vandalism unimaginable - Azerbaijani president's assistant

17 November 2020
Scale of Armenian vandalism unimaginable - Azerbaijani president's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

The scale of vandalism of Armenia is unimaginable, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter account, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the center of the liberated Jabrayil. Everything is razed to the ground there. The scale of the vandalism of Armenia is unimaginable. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that overhaul and restoration work will be carried out,” Hajiyev wrote.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

