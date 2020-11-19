Azerbaijani, Russian PMs exchange views on trade, economic relations

19 November 2020
Azerbaijani, Russian PMs exchange views on trade, economic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

A telephone conversation between Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin took place on November 18, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the prospects for bilateral relations in a number of other areas.

