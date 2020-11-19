Italian Chamber of Deputies adopts resolution about trilateral statement on Karabakh (UPDATE)

(Details added: the first version posted on 11:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

The Permanent Commission on Foreign Relations of the Italian Chamber of Deputies adopted a resolution on November 18, 2020, calling for compliance with the obligations arising from the statement signed by the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia, Trend reports.

The resolution provides information on the history and legal framework of the Karabakh conflict.

“Following 1991-1994 military operations 30,000 people died, hundreds of thousands of people became internally displaced persons. Since 1993 Nagorno-Karabakh and other seven districts of Azerbaijan came under the control of Armenia, and that four UN Security Council resolutions expressed a position on the conflict,” said the document.

On September 27, 2020, clashes broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and, despite three humanitarian ceasefires, at least 5,000 people died, extensive damage was caused to infrastructure, settlements, and historical monuments, the resolution said.

“On November 9, 2020, the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia signed a statement on an immediate ceasefire, the return of the Armenian-occupied territories to Azerbaijan, and the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces on the new line of contact, and in this context, the Italian government calls on the parties to abide by the ceasefire and other obligations of the statement dated November 9,” the document added.

In the resolution, the Italian government calls on all parties concerned to ensure the return of internally displaced persons to the territories under their control, the protection of human rights, respect for the belonging of each community, cultural and religious pluralism, and ensure the integrity and protection of the historical and cultural heritage.

The document also reflects a request to the Italian government, given the OSCE's difficulties in playing an active role in connection with the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, to raise at the OSCE headquarters the issue of the need to review the effectiveness of the policy and mechanisms of this structure, to maximize Italy's commitment based on a joint agreement with Europe and international institutions to contribute to the stabilization and reconstruction of the region.

Drawing attention to the energy security issues of Italy and Europe, the Chamber of Deputies urges the government to appeal to the countries of the region to ensure the regularity of oil and gas transportation through pipelines connected to Italy and Europe.