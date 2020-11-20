Armenia is in fact a colony - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Armenia is in fact a colony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Armenia has not been able to become an independent country for nearly 30 years. It is not independent today either. Armenia is in fact a colony. Was this the dream of the Armenian people? Was this their expectation? Why couldn't they become an independent country? Because of the occupation! What did they gain from the occupation? Nothing! They were disgraced in the political sphere, in all international organizations, we worked hard to disgrace them. Decisions and resolutions meeting our interests and based on international law were adopted. They were defeated on the battlefield and humiliated in front of the whole world. After that, they will have to live with this mark, with the mark of a “defeated country”. They lived in Baku, Ganja, in all our cities and districts. Did they have any problems? No! They lost that. They had to leave here, having expelled our people and pursued a policy of ethnic cleansing. What did they gain? Nothing! And now, in this humiliated state, they are biting each other and destroying what little is left of their statehood,” the head of state said.