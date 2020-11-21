France's pro-Armenian position means support for aggressive policy - Turkish FM
Azerbaijan is right both legally and politically, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports.
“Unfortunately, some states, instead of supporting the just cause of Azerbaijan, either openly supported Armenia, or remained on the sidelines,” said Cavusoglu.
“By occupying the territory of Azerbaijan, Armenia has openly demonstrated that it doesn’t recognize international law. The time has come to stop Armenia, which was done,” the Turkish FM said.
Cavusoglu stressed that the pro-Armenian position of France means support for the aggressive policy.
