There have been no serious violations of ceasefire since signing of statement - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

There have been no serious violations of the ceasefire since the signing of the statement, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, Trend reports.

“The result of hostilities is known to everyone. The Azerbaijani Army has achieved a brilliant military victory, and we moved on to the plane of political settlement. Yesterday the Azerbaijani Army entered the city of Aghdam, the rest of the occupied Aghdam district. So provisions of the statement are being fulfilled,” Azerbaijani president said.

“We also welcome the deployment of the peacekeeping mission of the Russian Federation, which works in working contact with our bodies and, as far as we know, with the Armenian side. I believe that this is an important factor in stabilizing the situation, and there have been no serious violations of the ceasefire since the signing of the statement. And I am sure there won't be any,” the head of state said.