CoE approves trilateral declaration to end all hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE) Marija Buric responded to the letter of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on Nov. 23 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In the letter dated November 9, 2020 sent by the Azerbaijani foreign minister to secretary general of CoE, Buric welcomes the agreement on the complete ceasefire and cessation of all military operations, stresses that she will continue to monitor the situation regarding the implementation of the agreement.

The president of Azerbaijan, the prime minister of Armenia and the president of Russia signed a trilateral declaration on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region on November 10, 2020. In accordance with the declaration, complete ceasefire and the cessation of all military operations in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have been announced since 00:00 (GMT+3) November 10, 2020.

In accordance with the declaration, the occupied Kalbajar district was to be returned to Azerbaijan until November 15, then Armenia asked to give time until November 25, Aghdam district - until November 20, Lachin district - until December 1, 2020.