No-one should worry, especially leaders of Western countries - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

No-one should worry, especially the leaders of Western countries which ignite Islamophobic sentiments, those who have turned a blind eye to the insults of Islam and even justified those who insulting it, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a speech in front of the Aghdam mosque, Trend reports.

“Today, after the end of the war, some leaders from Western circles are raising the question of what will happen to Christian temples in the liberated lands under the control of Azerbaijan. They express these concerns both during conversations with me and in their official statements," the president said.

"They have no right to talk about it. This is first. Second, all the temples in our territory are our historical assets. Azerbaijan hosts the Baku Humanitarian Forum or the Forum on Intercultural Dialogue every year. Azerbaijan hosts summits of leaders of world religions. Look and see what is being said about us,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation cites the attitude towards Islam in Azerbaijan as an example. During his visit to Baku, Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill praised the work done in this area in Azerbaijan and visited Orthodox churches. In his official speech during his visit to Baku, Pope Francis spoke about tolerance, religious tolerance and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan. Who can criticize us? Those who shut down mosques? Can those throwing the heads of killed pigs into Muslim mosques teach us a lesson and express concern? They do not need to express any concerns," President Aliyev said.

"All our historical sites are protected by the state. On my instruction and at the expense of the state, two Orthodox churches are being repaired, while the third church has already been repaired. An office building is under construction built. During the war, the church of our Udi brothers was repaired and put into operation by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Our Caucasian Albanian churches are our national treasure. Our Georgian churches, the Armenian church. The savage enemy kept cows and pigs in this mosque. These pictures are available on the internet. They kept pigs in the liberated Zangilan mosque, in the Jabrayil mosque,” the head of state said.