Protesters give statement in front of French embassy in Baku (PHOTO) (UPDATE-2)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Samir Ali – Trend:

A protest is being held in front of the French embassy in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

The rally participants are chanting the slogans "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "France, be fair!", "France, respect international law!", "France, get out of the OSCE!"

“While turning a blind eye to the numerous international crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, to terror and vandalism against Azerbaijani civilians, France demonstrates duplicity and hypocrisy to the whole world,” the participants added.

“A resolution of the French Senate aimed at recognizing the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" threatens the declaration to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the participants said.

“We condemn the resolution of the French Senate and demand its cancellation,” the rally participants added. “We demand the termination of all ties with France till the resolution is canceled. The resolution of the Senate is a big shame for France, which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. France must give up the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair and mediation mission."

The residents of the capital, representatives of about 40 non-governmental organizations are protesting in front of the embassy against the adoption of a draft resolution on the recognition of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" in the French Senate.

On November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented a draft resolution No. 145 "On the need to recognize the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", which was discussed and adopted on November 25.