Resolution adopted by French Senate must be canceled – Azerbaijani NGO head
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26
Trend:
The resolution adopted by the French Senate on the recognition of the fictional "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" must be canceled, a participant in today's protests held in front of the French embassy in Baku, chairman of the Azerbaijani Center for International Studies NGO Samir Adigozelli told Trend on Nov. 26.
