Some Italian municipalities adopt documents expressing solidarity with Azerbaijani people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

The municipalities of Santa Maria a Vico, Dragoni, Galluccio, and Presenzano in the Italian province of Caserta adopted documents entitled "UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be implemented immediately", the Azerbaijani embassy in Italy told Trend on Nov. 26.

In accordance with the documents, 20 percent of the Azerbaijani territory, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts, was occupied as a result of Armenia’s policy of aggression and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan, over a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced people, war crimes against Azerbaijanis and the Khojaly genocide were committed.