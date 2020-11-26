Azerbaijan sends note of protest to France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

French ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on November 26, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the ambassador received a note of protest from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry regarding the resolution adopted by the French Senate on November 25 entitled "On the need to recognize the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic".

A tough protest was brought to the attention of the French ambassador in connection with this Senate resolution, which contradicts the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and the corresponding resolutions of the UN Security Council of 1993.

The French ambassador said that the position of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will be brought to the attention of Paris.

On November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented a draft resolution No. 145 "On the need to recognize the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", which was discussed and adopted on November 25.