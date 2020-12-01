Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is gone - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

We have liberated several districts from the enemy on the battlefield, returned three districts, and forced the enemy, thus resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is gone, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Therefore, our victory is a historic victory. We have liberated several districts from the enemy on the battlefield, returned three districts, and forced the enemy, thus resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is gone. If someone thinks that this conflict still exists, they are wrong. People living in Nagorno-Karabakh today are citizens of Azerbaijan. I want to say again that they will live better within a united Azerbaijani state. They will get rid of this poverty. Notice that we are currently building a railway from Barda to Agdam. The distance from Agdam to Khankandi is around 20-30 kilometers. How long will a trip from the capital of Armenia to Khankandi take – perhaps ten hours by truck. Moreover, this route lies through mountain roads. From Agdam to Khankandi, it will take half an hour,’ Azerbaijani president said.

“This will precondition our future prospects. Therefore, we must be ready for this and build our strategy, take tactical steps so that there is no source of threat in this region anymore. The Azerbaijani army is the guarantor of this, of course. If we look at the geography of this region, then everyone can see that Armenia today is connected with Nagorno-Karabakh by a corridor 5 kilometers wide,” the head of state said.