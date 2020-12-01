People living in Nagorno-Karabakh today are citizens of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

People living in Nagorno-Karabakh today are citizens of Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Our victory is a historic victory. We have liberated several districts from the enemy on the battlefield, returned three districts, and forced the enemy, thus resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is gone. If someone thinks that this conflict still exists, they are wrong. People living in Nagorno-Karabakh today are citizens of Azerbaijan. I want to say again that they will live better within a united Azerbaijani state. They will get rid of this poverty. Notice that we are currently building a railway from Barda to Agdam. The distance from Agdam to Khankandi is around 20-30 kilometers. How long will a trip from the capital of Armenia to Khankandi take – perhaps ten hours by truck. Moreover, this route lies through mountain roads. From Agdam to Khankandi, it will take half an hour,” the head of state said.