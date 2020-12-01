President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Lachin district (UPDATE)

Details added the first version posted 12:10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.1

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of the Lachin district from the Armenian occupation in an address to the nation, Trend reports.

“Dear fellow countrymen,

It is with great joy that I inform you that the Lachin district has been liberated from occupation. I cordially congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion. The liberation of the Lachin district from occupation is a historic event. Moreover, we have returned to the Lachin district without firing a single shot. We have forced the enemy to do this. The bright victory won on the battlefield has led to this remarkable result – three of our districts, Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin, have been returned to us. We have returned these districts without firing a single shot and without a single martyr,” the head of state said.