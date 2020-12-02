SecGen of OIC sends letter to President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Excellency,

On the auspicious occasion of Azerbaijan’s victory and taking back its occupied territories of Nagorno-Karabakh, I have the honor to extend to Your Excellency, on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and on my own behalf, our heartfelt congratulations.

The General Secretariat has consistently supported the Republic of Azerbaijan and its firm position over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in all official statements and actions and in accordance with the relevant resolutions and decisions adopted by the OIC and the United Nations Security Council.

I would also like to take this opportunity to express the hope that close collaboration between the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, its relevant institutions and the Republic of Azerbaijan will benefit the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and their long expected return to the Homeland.

I wish the people of Azerbaijan further development, peace and progress.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.