Azerbaijani MFA talks information about French MPs' planned trip to Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

The official position of Azerbaijan regarding visits to its sovereign territory within the internationally recognized borders is known, and this position remains unchanged, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark commenting on the information spread by the Armenian media outlets about a group of French MPs' plans to visit Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh region, hold meetings there and assess the humanitarian situation on the ground.

According to Abdullayeva, visits to the territory of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region, must be coordinated with the government of Azerbaijan:

"Persons who violate the legislation of Azerbaijan are faced with appropriate sanctions, and their entry into the territory of Azerbaijan in the future is limited," she stressed.