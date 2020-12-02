Azerbaijan to annually mark Remembrance Day on Sept. 27 upon presidential order
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on December 2 on the establishment of a Memorial Day in Azerbaijan.
In accordance with the order, September 27 will be annually marked in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day.
