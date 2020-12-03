First Iranian cargo to arrive in Afghanistan via the Herat-Khaf railway
Georgia decides to ease entry regime for its citizens
COVID-19 pandemic to displace business class cars from car rental market
Kazakhstan’s gold producer increases its share in KAZAKHALTYN Concern Business 11:10
Baku Higher Oil School continues to successfully implement Dual Diploma MBA program of Geneva Business School (PHOTO) Society 11:08
Azerbaijan starts providing gas supply to liberated territories (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 11:07
Turkmenistan signs number of new documents in agro-industrial sector Business 11:04
Iran increases exports to Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 Business 11:01
Dynamics of Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports since 2010 Oil&Gas 11:01
Russia’s PENOPLEX updates on plant construction project in Azerbaijan Business 10:55
World’s Top 10 gas exporters in Eni’s estimates Oil&Gas 10:48
Turkmenistan, UNDP agree on mutual understanding on co-op Business 10:35
Most loans for Azerbaijan's energy sector issued in foreign currency - CBA Finance 10:30
Eni’s review on Azerbaijan’s natural gas consumption Oil&Gas 10:26
Fitch Ratings says Azerbaijani banks' state in CIS more stable Finance 10:23
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy spares Tenders 10:10
Azerbaijan reduces steel exports from Turkey Turkey 10:10
Azerbaijan's AzStateNet network records less blocked malware attacks ICT 10:09
Kazakhstan revises maximum recommended rates on deposits Finance 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 3 Finance 10:00
Azerbaijan presents footage from Lachin city (VIDEO) Politics 09:58
Oil drops as OPEC+ resume talks on output cut extension after impasse Oil&Gas 09:57
World natural gas consumption rises year-on-year Oil&Gas 09:57
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 3 Uzbekistan 09:42
Enterprise for production of reinforced concrete launched in Turkmenistan Construction 09:41
Removing zeros from Iran's national currency effective if inflation stable - bank advisor Business 09:40
U.S. states plan to sue Facebook next week US 09:37
Iran's budget dependence on oil to be increased Oil&Gas 09:34
COVID-19 restrictions notably reduce number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan Tourism 09:32
Azerbaijan's export of satellite services up ICT 09:31
Azerbaijani FM meets newly appointed Afghan ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 09:18
OPEC+ resumes talks on 2021 oil policy amid disagreements Oil&Gas 08:39
U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record 100,226 US 08:14
Iran to produce coronavirus vaccines in spring Society 07:45
Kazakhstan reports 769 COVID-19 cases over past day Kazakhstan 07:41
Turkey to vaccinate citizens in 4 phases, Health Minister Koca says Turkey 07:40
Georgia intensifies COVID-19 testing Georgia 07:28
First Iranian cargo to arrive in Afghanistan via the Herat-Khaf railway Transport 07:01
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 174,500 Other News 06:34
Ex-French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing has died from coronavirus - family Europe 05:43
Turakurgan TPP improving ecological situation in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 05:01
Putin orders Russia to begin large-scale COVID-19 vaccinations next week Russia 04:15
France reports 14,064 new COVID-19 cases, 310 deaths Europe 03:21
Germany extends COVID-19 restriction measures till January Europe 02:36
Poland to start COVID-19 vaccinations as confirmed cases top 1 mln Europe 01:53
First Vice-President of Brazilian Federal Senate sends letter to President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:06
Kazakhstan's postal service operator opens tender to buy petrol Tenders 00:39
Kazakhstan decreases import from Canada twofold amid COVID-19 Business 00:39
Number of enterprises launched in Iran's Fars Province increases Business 00:01
UK records another 16,170 coronavirus cases with 648 deaths Europe 2 December 23:59
UAE launches satellite Falcon Eye into space Arab World 2 December 23:25
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold telephone conversation Politics 2 December 22:48
Iran ranked among states with high efficiency turbine tech. Business 2 December 22:44
Kyrgyz ambassador and Secretary of Senate of Pakistan discuss inter-parliamentary cooperation Kyrgyzstan 2 December 22:34
Restrictions mulled for New Year celebrations amid COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey Turkey 2 December 22:31
Georgian FM meets with Polish counterpart in Warsaw Georgia 2 December 22:27
Protesters in Yerevan demand Pashinyan's resignation (VIDEO) Armenia 2 December 22:23
Pfizer-BioNTech seeks full marketing approval from UK for COVID-19 vaccine Europe 2 December 21:51
Kazakhstan eyes attracting latest US technologies in soybeans processing Business 2 December 21:28
Kazakhstan's Zhambyl to reduce energy-dependence by attracting investments in renewables Oil&Gas 2 December 21:27
Germany reports record 487 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours Europe 2 December 20:49
Belarus reports 1,689 new COVID-19 cases, 139,908 in total Other News 2 December 20:04
Azerbaijan eyes to use potential of liberated lands for fishery development Business 2 December 19:52
UN office announces agenda of special session of General Assembly on COVID-19 initiated by Azerbaijani president Politics 2 December 19:51
Additional assets brought for Russian peacekeeping contingent delivered - Azerbaijani MoD (PHOTO) Politics 2 December 19:14
Azerbaijan gains brilliant victory by liberating its lands - Chairman of National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 December 19:10
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry expresses condolences to Iranian side (PHOTO) Politics 2 December 19:02
Deposit liabilities of Georgian banking system decreases month-in-month Finance 2 December 18:44
Phase 3 of OPEC+ could lead to immediate fall in oil prices Oil&Gas 2 December 18:19
Azerbaijan reveals TOP-10 private non-oil exporters Business 2 December 18:19
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 5 Oil&Gas 2 December 18:19
Azerbaijani banks to fully сancel loan debts of martyrs' families Finance 2 December 18:11
Lending by Georgian commercial banks down Finance 2 December 18:08
Iran reveals forecast for oil sales for next year Oil&Gas 2 December 18:08
Lari depreciation remains one of leading factors in Georgian debt growth Finance 2 December 18:05
Georgia decides to ease entry regime for its citizens Transport 2 December 18:04
Aztelekom LLC announces tender for purchase of electronic spare parts Business 2 December 18:03
Bentley hires jets to fly car parts to Britain during Brexit Europe 2 December 17:56
National Bank of Georgia reveals volume of international reserves Finance 2 December 17:55
Georgia sees increase in overdue debt Finance 2 December 17:55
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan eye to achieve twofold growth in trade Business 2 December 17:55
Russia discloses volumes of agricultural products supplied to Georgia Business 2 December 17:54
Azerbaijan's State Security Service prosecutes Lebanese terrorist mercenary (VIDEO) Politics 2 December 17:54
Ashgabat City Telephone Network opens tender for audit Tenders 2 December 17:51
EU extends relief measures for COVID-hit loans to March Europe 2 December 17:50
Turkmenistan expands international cooperation through environmental diplomacy Turkmenistan 2 December 17:49
Iran expands mobile phone imports Business 2 December 17:45
Azerbaijani Clean City OJSC signs tender contract Business 2 December 17:45
Israel expects $220 million in non-defence trade with Bahrain in 2021 Israel 2 December 17:41
Azerbaijan determines damage inflicted by Armenia on Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts Politics 2 December 17:35
Turkey to continue providing all kinds of assistance to Azerbaijan - Turkish Minister of National Defense Politics 2 December 17:18
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 2 December 17:17
Employment increases in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 2 December 17:15
Azerbaijan reduces lead exports Business 2 December 16:56
Investment in tourism transport infrastructure to help dev’t this sector in Turkmenistan - UNWTO Tourism 2 December 16:54
Georgia expects to start adoption of Oil Stockholding Act soon Oil&Gas 2 December 16:52
Iranian president declares budget revenues for next year Finance 2 December 16:47
Uzbekistan’s Agrobank to fund entrepreneurial activity under Islamic sharia law Finance 2 December 16:45
Tightening of quarantine regime may be inevitable - TABIB Society 2 December 16:37
Iran expects increase of budget revenues Business 2 December 16:31
Georgian CEC to summarize final results of parliamentary elections on December 3 Georgia 2 December 16:24
COVID-19 pandemic to displace business class cars from car rental market Economy 2 December 16:20
Azerbaijan unveils data on local insurers' fees for 10M2020 Finance 2 December 16:16
