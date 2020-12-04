French ambassador to be summoned to Azerbaijan's MFA (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:25

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan will be summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

The French ambassador will be summoned to the Azerbaijani MFA regarding the adoption by the National Assembly of France of an unjustified and biased resolution, and a strong protest from the Azerbaijani side will be brought to him, said the ministry.

The MFA said that the adoption of the resolution "Protection of the Armenian People and Christian Communities of Europe and the East" is another manifestation of the unjustified, unfriendly, and provocative activities of the French parliament.

“The adoption of a biased resolution by the lower house after the Senate speaks of a long campaign against Azerbaijan. As can be seen from the title of the resolution, the members of the National Assembly, demonstrating a pro-Armenian position, are trying to give the issue a religious coloring, which in no way reflects reality,” the MFA said.

“Azerbaijan is a multi-ethnic and multi-confessional state, where people of different religions and ethnicities live in peace and harmony, like one family. We reject attempts to present the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict as an interreligious and inter-civilizational clash. We strongly condemn such an approach, which is a serious threat to peace and security,” the message reads.

“This resolution has no legal effect. However, given its political content, we would like to emphasize that these fundamentally erroneous resolutions run counter to the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, the UN Security Council resolutions of 1993, as well as the bilateral documents existing between Azerbaijan and France. This step of the French legislature is a serious blow to the country’s mediatory mandate, also casting the shadow on the bilateral relations,” said the ministry.

“It should be also stressed that until today, the National Assembly of France has never held hearings, nor adopted any resolution in connection with one million Azerbaijanis who were subject to ethnic cleansing and whose fundamental human rights were infringed. This openly demonstrates the absolutely predominant position of the French legislature. Demonstration of the approach, fully contradicting with the provisions of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia of November 10, 2020, by the National Assembly of France, seriously damage efforts to ensure peace and security, both regionally and globally," summed up the ministry.