Strike with ballistic missiles from terrory of Armenia was deliberately aimed at civilians at night - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Trend:

The strike with ballistic missiles [from territory of Armenia] was not accidental. It was deliberately aimed at civilians at night so that there would be more casualties, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato, Trend reports.

"I would like to thank you for visiting both Ganja and Aghdam and witnessing the war crimes committed by the Armenian state. War crimes committed by Armenia are obvious. While suffering a defeat on the battlefield, Armenia fired on civilians. They fired at Ganja with ballistic missiles from the territory of Armenia. This is a war crime, and the Armenian leadership will be held accountable for this crime. During the war, 94 civilians were killed and more than 400 were injured. The strike with ballistic missiles was not accidental. It was deliberately aimed at civilians at night so that there would be more casualties. You also saw the city of Aghdam. As a matter of fact, there is nothing left of the city, all the buildings have been destroyed. This is a crime that shows the ugly face of Armenian fascism. They thought that the Azerbaijanis would never return to these lands. But we returned and drove them out of our lands in battle. We put them on their knees," the head of state said.