TAP project launch will undoubtedly further strengthen Italian-Azerbaijani relations - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Trend:

The TAP project will be launched in the near future, which will undoubtedly further strengthen Italian-Azerbaijani relations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato, Trend reports.

"Today, Italian-Azerbaijani relations are developing very successfully in political, economic and all other spheres. You also know that Italy is Azerbaijan's first trading partner. Last year, our turnover reached $6 billion. Most of it is related to energy resources but I think that the non-oil sector will also have a special place in the coming years. As for the energy sector, as you know, the TAP project will be launched in the near future, which will undoubtedly further strengthen Italian-Azerbaijani relations," the head of state said.