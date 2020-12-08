Azerbaijani Air Forces training for upcoming military parade

Politics 8 December 2020 12:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Air Forces training for upcoming military parade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.8

Trend:

Combat aircraft and helicopters of the Azerbaijani Air Force, which will take part in the military parade dedicated to the victory in Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War, are carrying out training flights, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

Following over a month of military action, from late September 2020 to early November, to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

The preparatory training for the military parade, to be held on December 10 on Azadlig Square of Baku, continue.

More than 3,000 military personnel will take part in the parade, up to 150 pieces of military equipment will be demonstrated, including newly adopted modern military equipment, missile and artillery installations, air defense systems, as well as warships and boats.

The parade will also demonstrate a part of the war trophies captured during the war against the occupant Armenian Armed Forces.

