New metro station in Baku to be named 8 November by Azerbaijani president's initiative

Azerbaijani President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev came up with an initiative to name the new metro station ‘8 November’ in connection with the Victory Day, which will be celebrated on November 8 every year, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

"In accordance with the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the new metro station located at the address: 1065 Jeyhun Salimov Street, Nasimi district, Baku will be named 8 November," said the cabinet’s decree.

Victory Day was established due to the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation in the 44-day war.