Azerbaijani ambassador harshly responds to Armenian FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

The opening ceremony of the International Conference "Strengthening Women’s Role in Building and Sustaining Peace: from Commitment to Results" was held in Hanoi, jointly organized by the UN and the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassy of Azerbaijan in Vietnam told Trend on Dec. 8.

The event was organized in both usual and virtual formats. Foreign ministers of various countries and their deputies, representatives of the UN and other international organizations, various NGOs, as well as experts attended the event.

While speaking at the event, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan, distorting the information related to Azerbaijan's counter-offensive operations since September 27 in response to another act of Armenia’s aggression, provided the event participants with false information and made unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan and Turkey.

In response to the speech of the Armenian Foreign Minister, while delivering speech Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Vietnam, Anar Imanov, emphasized that it is unacceptable to voice the accusations against Azerbaijan and Turkey.