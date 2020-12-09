We will work on liberated lands with companies from friendly countries - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

We will work on the liberated lands with companies from friendly countries, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Undersecretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic Manlio Di Stefano, Trend reports.

“We want to take advantage of the excellent political relations between our countries to address the issues of economic cooperation and involvement of more Italian companies into the activity in Azerbaijan in traditional areas, and also with respect to our big plans to restore the destroyed cities of Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.

“Because we need to build new infrastructure, new roads, new railway lines, new airports, new hospitals, new schools because Armenians destroyed everything. And these videos are now available. So, they leveled to ground our cities, behaved like barbarians, and this once again, demonstrates their aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani president said.