Italy's political positioning was just based on UN resolutions - Co-Chair of Azerbaijan-Italy Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

We really tried to avoid any political understanding of the [Second Karabakh] war, and we just tried to tell the truth to the country what was going on, Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic Manlio Di Stefano said being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“I am really grateful to your government for the arrangement of this just 24 hours but very full in scale. So, yesterday I already met the Minister of Foreign Affairs. It was a good pleasure for me, we exchanged a lot in any field, and today, we had the chance to meet other ministers and that’s a real sign of this cooperation that is in place between us. Let me, first of all, to convey to you, your people our sympathy for the victims of the war, that was really tough one, and we followed it with great concern from Italy,” Manlio Di Stefano said.

“You can not even imagine how much in Italy this war was felt, because we feel this area of the world is so close to us, in any sense. So we really tried to avoid any political understanding of the war, and we just tried to tell the truth to the country about what was going on. And our political positioning, that I am glad you recognize is positive, was just based on UN resolutions and everything that was already written on the papers, I will say. Obviously, it was a real relief for us when a ceasefire was signed. We think that it was the first and most important thing. Because you know when you stop having victims it always is a positive thing for everyone. And now, we really offer our availability, capability on helping going forward on the points of the trilateral declaration that we think is a really good starting point for everything you had to do right now, since now on,” he said.