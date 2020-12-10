Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents pay tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.
President Aliyev and President Erdogan laid wreaths at the Eternal Flame monument erected in memory of Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.
The Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents then laid wreaths at a monument to Turkish soldiers in the Alley of Martyrs.
The presidents signed the guest book here.
